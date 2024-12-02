ARO, Fiserv partner for card management and processing in Africa

What started as a program to enable Absa to separate its card platform from Barclays has resulted in ARO taking steps to remodel its business for increased agility and growth as it serves customers in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia, according to the official press release.

Absa is utilising FirstVision, a managed services solution that enables global processing economies of scale with integrated capabilities, such as risk management and loyalty programmes, that span the card issuing lifecycle. The solution’s service-oriented architecture and open APIs facilitate rapid application development, enabling new capabilities to be brought to market quicker.