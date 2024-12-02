ArmenTel and Ameriabank launch online payment facility

ArmenTel clients can now pay for Beeline services online via MasterCard, Visa and ArCa cards. To make a payment, clients need a MasterCard or Visa card issued by any bank, without having to register a virtual card. Clients with ArCa virtual cards are also able to use this service.

For online payments, clients are required to enter their subscription number, payable amount and card details, after which the amount will be automatically transferred to the payer’s balance. To process online payments Ameriabank has been granted a Visa acquiring license, enabling the bank to accept payments by Visa, MasterCard and ArCa cards from e-merchants, using Visa Verified technologies.

ArmenTel provides fixed and mobile telephony as well as internet access.

Ameriabank is an investment bank in Armenia providing banking services since 2007. Now as a universal bank it offers corporate, investment and retail services in a package of banking solutions.