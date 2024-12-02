ArkOwl joins NICE Actimize X-Sight Marketplace

The X-Sight Marketplace leverages the X-Sight Platform-as-a-Service and further expands the functionality offered by the platform. The NICE Actimize X-Sight Platform-as-a-Service offers a unified way for financial service organizations to introduce new services while supporting financial crime, risk and compliance management capabilities.

ArkOwl, known for its search interface that conducts checks against email addresses and phone numbers for verification to assist in the detection of potential fraud, offers data that is 100% live. ArkOwl does not pull from stale, potentially outdated databases. Additionally, all data requests are anonymised and requested through ArkOwl so individual data providers cannot track information on customers.

Technology providers such as ArkOwl, in partnering with NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace ecosystem, are reviewed for their ability to complement financial crime and compliance solutions. Once approved, software and service providers become available to the NICE Actimize community via the X-Sight Marketplace.

Integrating insights from ArkOwl into NICE Actimize Integrated Fraud Management Platform, IFM-X, helps financial service organizations improve the accuracy of customer risk scoring when onboarding new customers or enrolling existing customers to new services. In addition, intelligence from ArkOwl helps organizations make decisions based on payee risk in email-based payments services, especially those that provide immediate funds availability.

Additional categories that will be added to NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace from other partner participants will include ID Verification, Ultimate Beneficial Ownership, Value-added Data & Adverse Media, Watchlist, Device Identification, and User Authentication & Fraud.