Arkose Labs receives strategic investment from PayPal

Arkose Labs aims to solve online fraud problems for major global businesses in sectors including online communities and marketplaces, travel, banking, social media, ticketing and gaming via a bilateral approach that combines global telemetry with a patent pending enforcement challenge that stops fraud without false positives and without friction for users. The company’s technology stops abuse before it occurs without adding friction to the user experience.

The company recently closed a USD 6 mln Series A round led by US Venture Partners. This funding expansion brings total outside investment to USD 14 mln. Considering a previous USD 1.5m seed round, PayPal’s investment could amount approx. USD 6.5 mln.