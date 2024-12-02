



The partnership supports the bank’s strategy and future-proofing of its payment infrastructure. It strengthens regulatory compliance and prepares for an increase in transaction volume as part of its growth plan.











Arion Bank offers a variety of services in retail, corporate, and investment banking, providing optimal and reliable financial solutions to both individuals and businesses.

The bank aims to expand its current payments hub by adopting a modern, API-driven, and scalable option. This solution is designed to support multi-rail processing and augment integration with the evolving payments ecosystem.

By integrating the modular, component-based design of Volante’s PaaS, Aion Bank can implement and scale new products and services at its own pace, having the flexibility to adapt to future market demands. Moreover, officials from the bank stated that the need for a partner who offers both technology and guidance to navigate the complexities of evolving regulatory standards is becoming increasingly essential.

Within this partnership, Arios Bank aims to comply with the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and prepare for the upcoming CBPR+ deadline in November 2025. The new platform will also enable readiness for SEPA Instant Payments (SEPA IP), expected to launch across the region around 2026-2027.





More about ISO 20022 migration

As part of its offerings, Volante provides ISO 20022 Service, aiming to assist financial institutions with the adoption of the regulations. The service, built on Volante’s low-code technology, includes microservices-based APIs for initiation, transformation, and translation of ISO 20022 messages to and from legacy formats.

ISO 20022 serves as a universal financial industry messaging standard designed to convey substantial information. According to Swift, over 5,700 financial institutions in more than 200 countries already send and receive ISO 20022 messages, accounting for 23% of cross-border Swift payment traffic. These figures are expected to increase by the end of 2025, the deadline for this migration.