



Through this move, ARIE Finance intends to position itself as one of the first B2B companies with a PSP licence in Mauritius and is set to act as a payment gateway into Africa’s complex, but resourceful, market. The company’s banking platform is set to focus on cross-border transactions, providing customers with a tailored, efficient, and safe account setup process. Additionally, the platform will integrate multi-currency accounts, payments, and access to a fintech partner network across multiple geographies.











ARIE Finance’s development strategy

ARIE Finance plans to focus on understanding the applicant’s business, meet their needs, demands, and preferences, and offer a personal interface, with the company being able to onboard clients more conveniently while maintaining solid fraud and financial crime controls. With SaaScada’s real-time data capability, ARIE Finance is set to benefit from instant insights into how its customers are leveraging its products and, through its cloud-native data-driven core banking engine, the company can develop additional products as part of its offering more efficiently. By teaming up with SaaScada, ARIE Finance aims to meet customer demands while also improving its offering and expanding its operations.

Commenting on the announcement, representatives from ARIE Finance mentioned that, through their organisation's financial services ecosystem, customers can access solutions from other fintech companies. To further support this, ARIE Finance chose SaaScada to assist in delivering a flexible and modern core banking solution that can also allow it to grow its business. At the same time, SaaScada underlined its commitment to making optimised banking products widely available and, by working with ARIE Finance, the company can help underserved B2B businesses set up their operations in growing markets.

At the time of writing, ARIE Finance has been profitably conducting operations for two years and was set to talk to customers, both existing and new, with a view to a full launch by the end of the second quarter of 2025.