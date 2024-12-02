ARI enters agreement with Fidelitone Logistics

As per the agreement, ARI and Fidelitone Logistics will offer product distribution management solutions, which include:

• Product data conversion and optimization

• ecommerce website development

• Forecasting and inventory management

• Vendor management

• Procurement

• Order management

• Valued-added warehousing

• Fulfillment

ARI Network Services, offers ecommerce and e-catalog platforms, lead management tools and digital marketing services that help dealers, equipment manufacturers and distributors.

Fidelitone Logistics is a provider of supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL). Fidelitone’s expertise includes order fulfillment, last mile delivery, spare parts management, transportation management and value-added warehousing.