Argos releases eReceipts for customer item purchases record

The scheme gives Argos’ customers the option to have a receipt emailed to them to keep a record of purchases and warranties and has already been trialled in 2014.

The technology has been developed by eReceipts, which is chaired by the former chief executive of the retailer Tesco, Lord MacLaurin. The technology also provides Argos with real-time information, giving insight into customers’ shopping habits.

The platform also gives Argos a new way to communicate with customers and provide them with offers. Emails sent by eReceipts currently have a 70% open rate, according to a statement released by the firms, the source cites.