Argos partners Proxama for NFC functionality

Under the terms of the agreement, people shopping in 40 Argos stores throughout the UK are able to tap their NFC-enabled smartphones to engage with store staff who are wearing NFC-enabled lanyards recommending offers. Customers are also set to be able to tap in-store cards to download the Argos mobile app to make purchases on the go.

Proxama is a mobile commerce company that specialises in NFC mobile contactless payments and NFC proximity marketing. Proxama’s products and platform, which support NFC handsets and mobile operating systems, allow consumers to receive offers, connect with brands and make payments through their NFC phones.

In recent news, Proxama has entered an agreement with Isis, the US mobile commerce joint venture created by AT&T, T-Mobile USA and Verizon Wireless, to develop the lsis Mobile Wallet application for near field communication (NFC)-enabled devices using the BlackBerry 10 operating system platform.