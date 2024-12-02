Argos links click and collect with voice commerce

Customers use the Voice Shop service via Google Assistant on their iOS or Android smartphone, or on a smart speaker to speak their order, from a range that includes from toys, to technology, and home essentials. After confirming their order via their phone, they can pick it up from one of 850 Argos stores as early as the same day.

Shoppers can choose from a range of 20,000 products and they can use the assistant to search for a product and check availability, or to find their nearest store.

The new service comes in response to growing customer uptake of smart speakers, according to Argos. Currently, one in 10 UK households has a digital home assistant, while voice shopping is expected to reach GBP 3.5 billion turnover in the UK by 2022.

The launch comes at a time when some retailers, including Tesco, Ocado, and Amazon, have enabled voice commerce for home delivery, yet Argos’ approach brings something new to the click and collect service.