Argos launches same-day UK-wide home delivery service

The new store-based Fast Track service offers four home delivery time slots on around 20,000 products at a cost of GBP 3.95, theretailbulletin.com reports. Time slots include 7am-10am, 10am-1pm, 2pm-6pm and 7pm-10pm.

Customers can order by 6pm to get an item delivered by 10pm the same day. Orders placed before midnight will be delivered between 7am-10am, or 10am–1pm the following day. The service has resulted in the creation of nearly 3,300 driver jobs, of which up to 1,000 are currently being recruited for the upcoming Christmas season.

The Fast Track service also includes a national free-of-charge 60 second in-store collection offer, available across the retailer’s 800 stores. Customers ordering online will be able to see which products are part of the service, and special Fast Track Collection counters have been created in-store for customers who have pre-paid online for immediate pick up.