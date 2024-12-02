Argos, eBay renew deal for click-and-collect service expansion

Argos’ shipping service will enable shoppers to pick up products sold by eligible merchants from over 650 Argos stores within the UK borders, the same source reports.

Via the click-and-collect service, customers can order their products and then collect them at a chosen Argos location. Argos does not need to pay additional costs for the implementation of the shipping service.

Products can be delivered, upon customer consent, to an alternative address and item dimensions and designated carriers must be specified beforehand.

Moreover, customers who use the service select click-and-collect at Argos at checkout when purchasing via eBay and choose their preferred Argos store. Once the item is delivered to the store, customers receive the message and collect it at a dedicated collection point in the store.

An estimated 65,000 eBay sellers will offer items for collection at Argos by September 2014, with these numbers rising to 80,000 in 2015, with millions of items for sale. More listings for collection will appear from Argos starting August 2014.

eBay sellers eligible to sell are businesses trading on eBay, who currently offer fast-and-free shipping from designated carriers like Royal Mail or UPS.