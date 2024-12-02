Argos customers dragged into phishing scam

Even more confusingly for recipients, the message appears in a messaging thread that includes legitimate texts from Argos in the past. The message includes a link to what appears to be the Argos website, however leads to a phishing website designed to steal a persons personal information.

Action Fraud, the UKs national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre, issued a warning to any potential victims, as text messages claiming to offer a refund could actually steal your personal information and payment details through a phishing website

A spokesperson for Argos said that customers should always be mindful of phishing scams. These messages are not from Argos and the retail company urges customers to delete them.