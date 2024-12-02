Argo launches new crypto-mining service for consumers

The service is aimed at addressing pent-up demand from users who want to benefit from mining digital currencies but have been put-off by its complexity and significant up-front cost.

Using computing hardware and mining software, Argos’ solution is mining-as-a-service (MaaS), which enables users to commence crypto-mining without the need to have significant computing expertise or acquire complex and expensive hardware. Users can start mining for digital currencies within minutes of accessing Argo’s website on a mobile phone or computer.

The service is available to adults with a credit card for an introductory subscription fee as low as GBP 18 per month. Users have a choice to mine four digital currencies: Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic and Zcash. Miners choose contracts on a monthly renewable basis.