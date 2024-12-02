Argentina: e-commerce booms 48.5% in 2013

According to data from the Electronic Chamber Association (CACE), the growth of internet users and companies who sell products online together with a wider variety of products offered, more safety measures and increased user confidence are some of the reasons behind the increase.

The same source indicates that transport and tourism-related tickets have continued to top the list of online purchases with EUR 364 million (28.7%) spent in 2013. Electronic goods and accessories were second on the list and reached EUR 100 million in sales (10.9%), followed by food and drinks (7.8%), mobile phone purchases (6.7%) and home supplies (3.7%).

The growth in e-commerce has not only lead to more online transaction but also to a change in how people choose their products. Results show that in 2013, 73.4% of internet users undertook web research on prices and brands before going to a store to buy their desired products. This has led online marketplaces to boost regular store purchases.

The study also unveils that during the period under review, online shoppers have spent an average EUR 6 and undertook between two and six purchases. Half of the respondents have declared they chose online transactions for convenience and paid for their purchases with credit or debit cards.

The survey also reports that last year 43% of large companies and 36% of small and medium companies sold their products online, representing an increase compared to 2012. While 76% of the companies used social media networks to communicate information, only 40% used them to offer their products. Only 10% of the clicks on e-commerce websites were a result of social media networks.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on country-specific ecommerce facts & figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation & regulation for mature and emerging markets.