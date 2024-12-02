Argentina, Chile and Colombia are home to promising ecommerce business - report

In Argentina, B2C ecommerce sales recorded a two-digit percentage growth in 2012. Online shopper penetration on internet users keeps increasing, and it is expected to account for almost a half of internet users by 2016.

In Chile, both online shopper penetration and frequency of online shopping increased in 2012, while m-commerce was lagging behind.

In Colombia, a major factor contributing to B2C ecommerce expansion is the increasing trust of customers to online payment methods and growing banking coverage. The Colombian B2C ecommerce market is dominated by foreign players, accounting for over a half of the sales in 2012, but domestic companies are expected to expand.

According to data from the Electronic Chamber Association (CACE), online commerce in Argentina has jumped 48.5% in 2013 with EUR 1.37 billion spent in online purchases carried out by 12 million people.

