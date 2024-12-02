



Following this announcement, the collaboration is set to allow LuLuFin to use Arf’s optimised settlement infrastructure, as well as to offer customers and partners T-O settlement times. The deal aims to improve the overall settlement times in the global payments industry, as well as in the cross-border payments market.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Arf x LuLu Financial Holdings partnership

Throughout this collaboration, LuLuFin will gain access to Arf's secure cross-border treasury management solutions built on the PayFi Stack, a process that will enable instant settlement capabilities that overcome the challenges of traditional correspondent banking systems. At the same time, by addressing liquidity needs with optimised solutions, the companies aim to drive development in global payments, improve operational efficiency, reduce risk, as well as better serve the needs of global customers.

Arf’s solutions will remove the working capital constraints of global payment companies, providing them with the possibility to scale operations without being limited. Its T-O settlement capabilities were also designed on the PayFi Stack solution, aiming to optimise the overall customer experience and drive growth and development in the industry.

In addition, the partnership will underscore both LuLu Financial Holdings and Arf’s commitment to modernising financial infrastructure, as well as delivering global businesses and clients with efficient, secure, and compliant financial tools.