areeba, Wallet Factory launched mobile wallet Zaky in Lebanon

Zaky is a mobile wallet app that allows consumers and merchants to send and receive instant payments.

Once Zaky is downloaded, the user can open an e-wallet in Lebanese Pounds or US Dollars. To top-up Zaky or withdraw money, the user links the banking card to the app. Among other features, Zaky also allows the card to card transfers or e-money to e-money account transfer. To transfer money to friends and family, users can choose a contact in their phonebook or enter a mobile number. The recipient will instantly receive an SMS or an in-app notification about the money transfer. The user can request money by posting an invoice the same way.

Zaky also allows the recharge of local and international mobile numbers, in addition to the access to in-app and offline payments. Zaky users can make in-app payments for games, gift cards, and online platform subscriptions. The list of providers includes PSN, Xbox, Nintendo, Pubg, Fortnite, Netflix, iTunes store, and more.

During the second release phase of Zaky, areeba will be adding new features such as cash loading, bill payment and QR payments to pay merchants directly in offline locations.

Wallet Factory provided the tech payment solution for areeba, including end-customer interfaces in English and Arabic languages, a payment platform, and an administration panel. areeba acquired the source code, and in collaboration with Wallet Factory completed further improvements on the frontend and backend of the system.

areeba and Wallet Factory plan to launch Zaky's mobile services in the Middle East and Africa.