Ardshinbank partners with IIB to support trade finance in Armenia

EUR 5 million in import transactions are being financed by the Bank through the International Investment Bank’s Trade Finance Support Programme.

The Bank has joined the International Investment Bank’s Trade Finance Support Programme (TFSP) in March 2018. Under the agreement, the IIB has issued irrevocable reimbursement undertakings by the order of Ardshinbank in favor of European banks to cover the face value of the underlying trade finance instrument.



The International Investment Bank (IIB) is a multilateral development bank established in 1970. The Bank’s members currently include Bulgaria, Hungary, Vietnam, Cuba, Mongolia, the Russian Federation, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and the Czech Republic.