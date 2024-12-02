Arcontia, LECIP appoints Didier Muguet as Latin American regional sales director

Arcontia is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lecip Holdings Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer of products and services for the bus, train and automotive industry. As new Regional Sales Director of Arcontia, Didier will be responsible for Arcontia’s operations in Latin America.

Didier joins Arcontia from Xerox, where he was Operation Manager, responsible for the launch of Metrobus Line 5 and the renovation of Metrobus Flagship Line 1 in Mexico City. Prior to that, Didier has worked with Cal y Mayor, Affiliated Computer Services within the Transport Revenue, Metrobus and Citi Group in Credit cards. His areas of expertise and responsibility includes among other things integrating and implementing the Common City Card for Mexico System multi-operator AFC system, technical documentation and clearing rules for the new interoperable system in Mexico, as well as contactless smartcard generalization for use in the Mexico City subway.

Didier holds a civil engineering degree from Universidad Autonoma Metropolitana in Mexico City and is fluent in English, French and Spanish. He takes up his position as Regional Sales Director in January 2014.

Lecip Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation machines. Incorporated in 1953 as the Sanyo Electronics Company, LECIP is a publically traded Japanese company listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. Lecip also provides fare boxes, LED lighting for transit equipment, as well as LED signs and LCD displays for public transport.

Arcontia International AB has been active in the smart card industry since 1996 and is a producer of contactless smart card readers and terminals for e-ticketing and e-payment. Arcontia’s services include support for open and closed loop payment schemes, including MIFARE, EMV contactless and NFC.

In recent news, Lecip Holdings Corporation has completed the acquisition of Arcontia International AB.