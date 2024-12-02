Arcadier, Rapyd partner for payment services for global marketplaces

As part of this collaboration, Rapyd will provide its Global Payments Network to Arcadier’s marketplace operators, allowing them to accept local payment methods and facilitate payment experiences for buyers, while simplifying and accelerating local and international payouts to their existing sellers.

Now, Arcadier marketplaces can access the complete suite of Rapyd payment solutions, including Rapyd Collect, Rapyd Disburse, Rapyd Wallet, and Rapyd Issuing, at preferential rates. Small, medium, and large marketplace operators can create flexible payment features and services and be differentiated from their competition.