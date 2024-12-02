Arbuthnot Latham accepts Google Pay

Google Pay can be downloaded from Google Play or App Store and requires a few minutes to set up. It is a safe and fast payment method as the payment information is protected with multiple layers of security to prevent fraud and keep users’ accounts safe.

Established in 1833, the bank is one of the oldest and offers complete financial services for both private and corporate clients. It is designed to provide full solutions for private banking, commercial banking, wealth planning, and investment management.

By adding Google Pay as a payment method, Arbuthnot Latham bank aims to secure a new demographic to its clientele base as well as promote financial literacy and lead the way towards a cashless economy.