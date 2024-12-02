ARB Apex Bank renews contract with Temenos for fueling financial inclusion

This means that Temenos will continue to provide banking and non-banking services to Ghana’s Rural and Community Banks (RCBs) and their customers. ARB Apex Bank has selected Temenos‘ T24 Transact, Temenos Infinity as well as solutions like Risk and Compliance and Temenos Payment Hub.

Established in 2000, ARB Apex Bank has been a Temenos client since 2009 and uses Temenos’ software to serve over 6 million customers with around 7 million bank accounts. The bank connects 144 rural and community banks in Ghana.

Recently, Temenos partnered with the fintech subsidiary of UnionBank of the Philippines, UBX, in a bid to assist UBX in delivering digital banking services to the Philippines.