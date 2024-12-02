Aramex partners Leo Global Logistics for South East Asian expansion

Aramex Thailand will build on the company’s owned operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China and Australia to help facilitate cross-border delivery across the region.

On the other hand, Leo Global Logistics has low ownership of fixed warehouse and transportation assets, working with strategic partners in order to maximize efficiencies and reduce costs.

Annually, the logistics sector in Thailand generates approximately USD 10 billion for the economy, with a current reliance on land freight and transport. With a population of more 65 million and a developing ecommerce platform, Thailand also offers opportunity for Aramex to offer online shopping delivery solutions.