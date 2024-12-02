Aramex buys Mail Call Couriers for ecommerce technology

The technology, dubbed ‘WantItNow,’ uses countdown technology and three hour and evening ecommerce delivery offerings.

Aramex will replicate Mail Call Couriers ‘WantItNow’ technology across its global ecommerce markets. The delivery solution uses countdown technology and three-hour and evening ecommerce delivery offerings.

Aramex offers customers around the world transportation solutions that range from international and domestic express delivery, freight forwarding, logistics and warehousing to publication distribution and online shopping services such as Shop&Ship.