Aramark to pilot mobile payment technology at select sports venues

Aramark, in partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins, will begin accepting Apple Pay as a method of payment for food and beverage purchases made at CONSOL Energy Center, once it has been officially launched by Apple. Softcard is set to be accepted immediately. CONSOL Energy Center is already equipped with the software and hardware required to accept this type of mobile payment.

With Apple Pay and Softcard, guests are set to be able to pay for food and beverage items using their mobile devices, including iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus or Apple Watch. Aramark manages dining programs, retail merchandise stores and facilities services at over 150 premier sports and entertainment venues across North America.