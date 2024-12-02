Arajet to partner with CellPoint Digital for payment orchestration

According to the official statement, Arajet required an advanced payment network and an infrastructure provider that could support various alternative payment methods (APMs) while keeping transaction costs low and enabling expansion into new markets, in order to meet its growth objectives across North and Latin America.





This made a partnership with CellPoint Digital – which offers a comprehensive payment solution with a long track record of success in the LATAM region – will help Arajet’s growth journey. The partnership will also allow Arajet to quickly introduce support for critical new APMs on its flights across Mexico, Brazil and Colombia using CellPoint Digital’s single API connection.

Streamlining payments to fuel global expansion

Officials at CellPoint Digital commented that the Payment Orchestration solution, developed to support global airlines in scaling organically, eliminates the need for Arajet to hold separate commercial agreements with APM providers. CellPoint Digital's platform also enables Arajet to activate new payment value-added services as new markets come online, generating additional revenue.





The first stage of the partnership will see CellPoint Digital enable instalment card payments on Arajet flights, responding to the demand for this feature in the Brazilian market. This will offer travellers greater flexibility and minimise the number of abandoned bookings, boosting customer retention.





Officials from Arajet added that as a start-up airline growing across several regions, the company needed a payment partner that could support its expansion and create efficiencies that enable it to continue offering attractive fares to our passengers. In this way, CellPoint Digital’s ecosystem of APMs matches payment preferences, and its Payment Orchestration solution will create future efficiencies as Arajet expand's its route network into new geographies.