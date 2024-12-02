Arachnys, FICO to help financial organisations in managing corporate KYC and compliance requirements

The aim of this partnership is to facilitate operational efficiency and reduce costs through intelligent automation, while also enabling improved compliance process outcomes and lower false-positive rates.

Arachnys’ cloud-native solutions provide more than 23,000 curated data sources in over 90 languages to enable quick and simple onboarding, due diligence, AML alert investigation and refresh of customers and counterparties. On the other hand, the FICO Siron KYC solution leverages this data to manage the customer lifecycle, facilitate list matching and risk scoring, and enable companies to maintain regulatory compliance.