Aptito receives Visa Ready status for mPOS solution

Aptito enables restaurants drive consumer engagement via tablet, mobile and other cloud-connected devices. The solution is a tablet-based POS that combines traditional POS functionality with mobile ordering, payments, social media, intelligent offers, mobile applications, loyalty and transactional data all in one solution supported by Aptito’s cloud-based payments platform.

Aptito provides a mobile commerce application that allows restaurants to deploy mobile ordering tied to the mPOS. Aptito’s Self Ordering Apple iPad-based kiosk provides an automated ordering system.

Net Element International is a global technology-driven group specializing in mobile payments and value-added transactional services. The company owns and operates TOT Group. TOT Group companies include Unified Payments, a provider of transaction processing services and payment-enabling technologies, and Aptito. The company has US headquarters in Miami and international headquarters in Moscow.

In recent news, Net Element International, a technology-driven group specializing in electronic commerce and mobile payment processing, has unveiled that Aptito, a cloud-based point of sale platform for restaurants, has completed its integration with USAePay payment gateway.