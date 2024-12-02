APS renews partnership with MasterCard for five years

APS has been partnering with MasterCard to provide pre-paid card solutions and, currently, supports nearly 1 million consumers, over 30,000 SMEs and 1 in 5 local authorities, bobsguide.com reports. APS was the first non-bank issuer to become a direct issuer with MasterCard back in 2007. This extended relationship will enable the pair to continue focusing on their core commitment of providing access to banking and payment services.

Using APS and MasterCards solutions, small businesses and consumers, who are typically short on time to secure a traditional bank account, are able to set up a digital account within minutes and start making and receiving payments. APS public sector clients rely on the service to support the distribution of social care allowances to thousands of benefit recipients.

APS is the fastest growing provider of payment solutions to local government, handling over GBP180 million worth of benefit payments annually. APS signed a deal to collaborate with the Post Office, becoming the first non-bank financial services challenger to offer banking services over Post Office counters throughout the UK.