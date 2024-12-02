AprivaPay Plus available on Amazon devices

AprivaPay Plus can be downloaded and used on the Amazon Kindle Fire in conjunction with the Anywhere Commerce Walker 1.0 EMV card reader.

AprivaPay Plus is a white-labelled mobile point-of-sale application that turns any Apple, Android, and now an Amazon (Kindle Fire) device into a mobile point-of-sale. This streamlined, EMV-certified application is geared towards small and mid-sized businesses, and can be used in any storefront or mobile venue.

Also, with Apriva’s Online Merchant Portal, AprivaPay Plus allows businesses to easily measure and track purchases, manage inventory and run reports.