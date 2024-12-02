Apriva, Global Payments ink deal for EMV mPOS solutions to US merchants

This agreement enables Global Payments to provide white-labeled mobile payment solutions to their US clients via Apriva’s mobile payments solution, AprivaPay Plus.

AprivaPay Plus is designed to turn Apple or Android devices into mobile points-of-sale (POS), enabling merchants to leverage their existing devices to meet customer demands for mobile purchases. AprivaPay Plus is designed to deliver EMV chip card and MSR support, cloud based inventory, multi-user functionality, enhanced reporting features to merchants via an online web companion portal, the latest device and operating system compatibility, and compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations.

Founded in 1999, Apriva is a provider of end-to-end wireless transactions and secure information messaging solutions for financial services providers, government entities and public service sectors. Through its two operating groups, Apriva Point of Sale (POS) and Apriva Information Security Systems (ISS), the company provides customers security solutions that incorporate hardware, software, network infrastructure and management tools.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with 4,200 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 1000 Company with merchants and partners in 28 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil.