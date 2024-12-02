Apriva and iPayment announce mobile EMV payment solution

This extension of iPayment’s point-of-sale (POS) solutions brings EMV functionality to customers using their mobile payment application, iPayment MobilePay.

iPayment MobilePay is a white-labeled version of Apriva’s AprivaPay Plus solution that turns Apple, Android and Amazon Fire devices into mobile points-of-sale, enabling SMB customers. The application can be used in any number of venues – storefront or mobile.

The solution delivers EMV chip card debit and credit acceptance, magstripe card acceptance, cloud based inventory, multi-user capability, language localization (English, French, Spanish), two-factor authentication and device tracking for added security, reporting features to merchants via an online web companion portal, the latest device and operating system compatibility, and compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations.