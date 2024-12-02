Apptive enters mobile commerce partnership with Shopify

Apptive has integrated with the Shopify API and Shopify App Store to enable Shopify merchants to extend their mobile commerce strategy with an app.

Apptive operates in the ecommerce sector with its EasyApp platform, a drag and drop app creation and management solution geared towards ecommerce platforms like Shopify and their merchant customers. EasyApp enables merchants to create a native mobile app with no coding required. End customers can browse and buy products from the apps without additional management from store owners. The apps also provide a number of functionalities, such as push notification messages and deals.

Founded in 2006, Shopify provides an online storefront, a payment solution to accept credit cards and the Shopify POS application to power retail sales. Shopify currently powers approximately 80,000 retailers in 100 different countries, including: Tesla Motors, Gatorade, Forbes, Amnesty International, Encyclopedia Britannica, CrossFit and others.

In January 2014, Shopify has launched a mobile payment application in the US, as part of a recent USD 100 million funding.