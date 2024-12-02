Approximately 10,000 retail jobs lost in 2020 in the UK

In total, 9,949 jobs have gone, said the Centre for Retail Research (CRR). A further 1,200 jobs are under threat with the recent collapse of Beales and Hawkin's Bazaar.

The UK retail sector employs about three million people, so the latest losses would mean that one job in 300 has disappeared in 2020 so far. According to the CRR, the sector lost 143,100 jobs during 2019.

Earlier in January, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said total retail sales fell for the first time in 25 years in 2019. Sales in November and December 2019 were particularly weak, falling 0.9%, BBC reports. The decline of the British High Street has been widely documented, and most of the blame is attributed to the rise of online retail.