The integration offers a seamless solution for businesses seeking greater control over their payments by streamlining the preparation and approval of payments. The integration also gives firms the ability to manage client payments without handling manual file uploads, thereby saving time and reducing errors.











ApprovalMax has named the new functionality ‘Payments with Airwallex,’ which will be live in beta, starting April 2023 for organisations in the UK.





Automating payment processes

Using Airwallex’s financial technology, businesses like ApprovalMax can seamlessly scale their business across borders. This solution provides ApprovalMax’s accounting partners and customers with an all-in-one solution that can easily automate the approval and processing of international payments.

As executives from ApprovalMax say, when batch payment approvals are managed by ApprovalMax, it transforms the way finance teams collect duly authorised invoices for batch payments while ensuring a controlled and seamless integrated data flow. The vision behind the collaboration was for ApprovalMax and Airwallex to work together in order to take away the burden of manual approvals and payments. Businesses are required to implement robust financial controls in a world of connected digital processes where cyber security threats are increasing. This will significantly improve the clients’ experience while not taking on any additional risks.

Officials from Airwallex said that as SMEs look to expand globally, they need an end-to-end financial solution to facilitate fast, affordable payments while creating a frictionless customer experience. This integration will not only simplify batch payments but also enable businesses to save on FX when paying employees and suppliers in their preferred currency.

More information about the integration

If an organisation manages significant payment volumes, especially those involving international transactions in local or foreign currencies, then using Airwallex for payments within ApprovalMax is an option. This integration is particularly beneficial for businesses that are already using Airwallex, as well as for partners who provide or intend to offer treasury services. To take advantage of this integration, one must have active accounts with both ApprovalMax and Airwallex.

For businesses, the integration: