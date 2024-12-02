AppotaPay receives payment intermediary license from the State Bank of Vietnam

The license allows AppotaPay to operate and offer electronic payment gateways as well as e-wallet and collection services. With this latest approval, the country’s central bank has now granted licenses to 39 service providers, according to techinasia.com.

AppotaPay was established in September 2015 to provide payment solutions for the digital entertainment industry. Since then, it has grown to include over 1,000 direct point-of-sale (POS) and 10,000 indirect POS systems. In 2017, Appota raised an undisclosed sum from a series C round led by Korea Investment Partners and Mirae Asset Venture Investment, pushing its valuation to USD 50 million.