Applied Recognition, Intellicheck partner on online authentication developments

Applied Recognition and Intellicheck will incorporate one another’s technology into each partner’s respective product offerings, combining barcoded identity authentication with facial recognition. The combined technology aims to boost identity theft protection, curbing fraudsters ability to manipulate document, photo and video authentication to perpetrate financial and retail fraud.

The user experience will feature the user capturing the front and rear image of a barcoded photo ID and then a selfie, both taken using a mobile device’s camera. The submitted information is analyzed for barcode authentication, optical character recognition (OCR) validation and scoring, and face-recognition-powered comparison of the selfie to the ID’s photo.

The combined technology solutions will advance identity authentication solutions for the financial services and retail industries, addressing legal, regulatory and KYC requirements, as well as providing powerful anti-fraud protection.