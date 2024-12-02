Applicature, IdentityMind to refer clients to one another

Under the new terms, IdentityMind Global will refer all its clients that are in need of blockchain solutions to Applicature, while Applicature will do the same, only referring clients prospects for Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and Security Tokens Offerings (STOs) to IdentityMind Global instead. Clients looking for Know Your Customer and Anti Money Laundering solutions will also be referred to the company.

IdentityMind Global provides a SaaS platform that builds, maintains and analyzes digital identities worldwide, allowing companies to carry out identity proofing, risk-based authentication, regulatory identification, and to detect and prevent identity fraud. For more information about IdentityMind, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.