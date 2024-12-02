Apple's Tap to Pay enters beta trials

The potential extensions within Apple’s wallet allow a portfolio that varies from servicing merchants with Tap to Pay to serving unbanked consumers through Apple Pay, and adding possible extensions to BNPL opportunities.

Computerworld noted the possibility of the full-service opportunity because activity around the payments side of Apple’s business appears to be intensifying just over three years since Apple launched Apple Card. The company sees an increased opportunity as the payment sector transforms into a digital and frictionless experience.

In the near-term, the company looks for additional support for Tap to Pay, beyond already announced plans from Adyen and Stripe to help Apple build share among merchants. Computerworld added that once an iPhone becomes one’s passport and driving licence, it could also become a trusted point for additional payment and identity services.