Apples online store starts accepting PayPal

Previously available as a payment option only in Apple’s app and content stores, PayPal is now accepted at the company’s online retail store as well. According to Re/Code, the initiative grants PayPal access to US` second-largest online retailer, and sees Apple promoting the PayPal Credit payments method that lets customers pay off a purchase over 18 months with no interest. The PayPal functionality is currently limited to Apple.com, as the Apple Store iOS app is not yet showing availability.

According to a recent research conducted by Affinion International, UK shoppers are less confident using mobile devices to pay for goods and services, with PayPal being the preferred method of choice.