Apple's first Indian physical store to debut in 2021

Apple had to seek special approval from the Indian government to open a store without a local partner. Apple’s move into India, the second largest smartphone market in the world, has been expected for some time, but the announcement of a date was new, according to BBC.

In 2018 India changed the laws that prevented foreign brands from opening single-brand stores in the country. Nevertheless, Apple’s CEO said India had wanted Apple to open its store with a local partner.

Now, Apple sells its products through third-party stores in India. But its sales lag competitors Samsung and Huawei. With demand for Apple products slowing in China, even before the outbreak of Coronavirus, the large tech company is hoping it can boost growth in other developing markets like India.