According to the official press release, customers who add their PayPal and Venmo cards to their Apple Wallet can now pay with a tap of their iPhones or Apple Watches. This applies to payments made in-store, online, or on their preferred apps using Apple Pay. As part of this integration, users will still earn the same cashback and rewards on eligible purchases.

Additionally, PayPal and Venmo customers who have added their cards to Apple Wallet will now be able to use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac – to make purchases in apps or on the web in Safari – without having to create accounts or enter shipping and billing information repeatedly.

Safety-wise, each payment made using Apple Pay is purportedly secure – as it is authenticated using Face ID, Touch ID, a device passcode, or a one-time unique dynamic security code.

To add a PayPal or Venmo credit or debit card to Apple Wallet, users have to visit the Apple Wallet app and select the ‘add debit or credit card’ option. Then, they will be prompted to either scan their PayPal or Venmo credit or debit card, or enter the card details manually.

Once a card is successfully added, Apple Wallet users can make in-store purchases by double-clicking the side button of their devices, authenticating with Face ID or Touch ID, and then holding their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader. Similarly, to make an online or in-app purchase, customers have to check out, tap the Apple Pay button, and follow the steps that they are presented.

Alternatively, customers can reportedly also add their eligible PayPal credit and debit cards to Apple Wallet by following the prompts in the PayPal app. In the coming months, customers will also be extended the option to add a PayPal Business Debit Card, or their Venmo credit or debit cards to Apple Wallet by following the steps in the PayPal or Venmo apps.





The wider context

The launch of this feature comes as the use of mobile wallets continues to grow in popularity, especially as consumers increasingly favour contactless card payment alternatives. Even more to this point, according to research conducted by Morning Consult – and cited in the press release – no less than 42% of Americans have used mobile wallets in 2022.

This is not the sole new integration revealed by Apple recently. Earlier, in September 2023, it was announced that Apple Wallet leveraged the UK’s Open Banking API in a bid to enable its users banking with specific institutions view their account balance directly within the Wallet app on iPhones.