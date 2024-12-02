Apple, Visa reportedly working on iPhone 6 digital wallet

Under the terms of the agreement, iPhone owners will be enabled to pay for products and services just as they would with their credit card, but from their smartphone instead.

According to the source, assuming Apple and Visa strike a deal, the iPhone could prove to be a more secure system for credit card payments thanks to Touch ID and the A7 processors Secure Enclave feature.

Apple has shown off some features from iOS 8, which is due to ship this fall, but hasnt confirmed its digital wallet plans.