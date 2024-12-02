Apple validates end to debit and credit card payments in India

Economic Times reports Apple has indeed stopped accepting both debit and credit card payments for in-app purchases and subscriptions on devices like the iPhone 13 and its other iPhones. Furthermore, neither can be used to pay for Apple services like Apple Music or Apple TV+.

Apple has said that in light of upcoming Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, starting 1 June 2022, credit and debit cards can no longer be used for purchases or subscriptions on the App Store or other Apple services.

Apple has also confirmed that it will no longer store card information from Indian users on file. To continue using app subscriptions and IAPs, users will have to use either UPI or net banking to load up their Apple Wallet or ID with a set amount of cash to pay for apps, with Apple confirming subscriptions will continue as long as there is a sufficient balance.

Regulatory requirements in India apply to the processing of recurring transactions. If one holds an Indian debit or credit card and has a subscription, these changes impact his transactions. Some transactions might be declined by banks and card issuers.