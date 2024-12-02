Apple TV app now available in over 100 countries

With the free iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3 software update, customers around the world can now subscribe to Apple TV channels within the Apple TV app – paying for the ones they want – and watch on demand directly in the app.

In the US, Apple TV channels include services such as HBO, Starz, SHOWTIME, Smithsonian Channel, EPIX, Tastemade, and new services like MTV Hits, with more to be added over time around the world.

Moreover, subscribers can watch and download shows and films both online and offline – they can also receive personalised recommendations of shows and films from more than 150 video apps and streaming services and over 100,000 iTunes films and TV shows.

In March 2019, Apple has announced the launch of Apple TV Plus, an ad-free video subscription service available on demand.