Apple to set new rules that ban creation of cryptocurrency mining

Apple may not be the only taking that tack. While there has been no similar change yet on the Android side of things, Google is keeping the door open to the same kind of move. The company updates its user policies on a monthly basis, a spokesperson said, when asked about the possibility of a cryptocurrency mining ban.

The problem with malware that siphons CPU cycles from desktops and mobile devices for the purpose of cryptocurrency mining is relatively new but growing quickly. For example, cryptocurrency mining service Coinhive has been cited as one of the top offenders for spreading malware for its own purposes.

Garnering valuable cryptocurrencies has become so popular that people, groups and even companies have set up mining rigs and data centers with thousands of servers for the express purpose of generating bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

The purchase price of GPUs and ASICs has shot up as a result and some nations and cities have even restricted mining operations because of the amount of electrical power theyre using. For a single iPhone or iPad, the CPU drain from mining could be significant, even as part of a hive mining cryptocurrencies.