Apple to roll out QR code payments feature for Apple Pay, iOS 14 code reveals

According to 9to5mac, references found in the iOS 14 code show that Apple is working on a new method of enabling users to make payments through Apple Pay by scanning a QR code or traditional barcode with the iPhone camera.

However, in the beta version this feature doesn’t work, although an image showing this feature was revealed. Accordingly, users will point the iPhone camera at a QR Code to pay bills and other things with a card registered with Apple Pay. Moreover, it looks like third-party apps might be involved, as the code was found in a public system API.

Overall, Apple hasn’t discussed this feature at WWDC 2020 and it’s not finished yet. Therefore, a release date for the users is still unknown. However, this was not present in the first iOS 14 developer beta released from June 2020, so it’s something Apple might still be working on, 9to5mac reported.