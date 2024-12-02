Apple to roll out Apple Pay in Spain for Banco Santander customers

Spanish site Applesfera has been reporting that the service will soon be live for Banco Santander customers. Several sources have confirmed to Applesfera – barring any last-minute changes – the rollout date of the 1st of December 2016.

The site implies that its sources are within the bank, rather than Apple. Other Spanish banks are expected to support the service at a later date, according to 9 to 5 Mac. The latest platform to support Apple Pay is the 2016 MacBook Pro, whose Touch ID button can be used to authorize Apple Pay transactions online.

Apple Pay is currently available in 12 countries: Australia, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, the UK and USA. Of the countries Apple had said would get Apple Pay this year, Spain is the last.

The rollout hit a snag in Australia, when a number of banks demanded access to the NFC for their own apps in the hope that they could bypass Apple Pay. Still, recently Apple has announced that it is set to work with Australian banks to deliver iPhone payments.