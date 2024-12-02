Apple to open an online store in India starting from September 2020

According to Reuters, in early 2020 it was reported that Apple would open its first Indian retail store in 2021. However, recent reports are revealing that the company has plans to open the online store in India starting from September 2020.

Currently, the company sells its products in the country through third-party vendors and ecommerce companies such as Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart. Moreover, the launch of Apple’s online store will be ready for operation in time for the festive season that culminates in Diwali, the biggest spending season in India. However, Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Overall, as India has more than 1 billion wireless subscribers, of which about a third rely on basic handsets, the country provides great growth prospects for smartphone makers, giving Apple a chance to expand its business.